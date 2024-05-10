Winnsboro man to serve life sentence for child abuse

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2024 at 4:26 pm

QUITMAN– A Winnsboro man was sentenced to life in prison after a Wood County jury convicted him of sexual abuse of a young child over a long period of time. According to our news partner KETK, Justin Blaine Sicard was convicted and sentenced on Thursday and will serve a life sentence consecutively after a 15-year sentence he received in 2018 from Hopkins County authorities.

The investigation into Sicard began in 2019 for sexually abusing a child between January 2013 and December 2016 in Winnsboro. The child told the Child Advocacy Center that Sicard had sexually assaulted her and sexually abused her over 100 times from the ages of 8 to 11, in a release from the Wood Country D.A.’s office.

The release further stated that, “During the punishment phase of the trial, the evidence showed that Sicard began sexually abusing the child when she was 2 years old, and the total number of acts of abuse was more than 200.”

The District Attorney’s Office said, they are thankful for the jury’s verdict and the sentence imposed.

