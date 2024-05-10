Today is Friday May 10, 2024
‘Tires’: Netflix rolls out trailer to Shane Gillis’ comedy series

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2024 at 4:02 pm
Netflix

Netflix has rolled out the trailer to Tires, the comedy series featuring stand-up and actor Shane Gillis.

The comedian famously hosted Saturday Night Live this season after being fired from the show before he even appeared on in it in 2019 over some offensive jokes.

Here he plays Shane, the screw-up employee of his cousin Will's failing auto repair chain. Steven Gerben plays the heir to the Valley Forge Automotive Center, who in the trailer is constantly exasperated with Shane's antics, which include day drinking on the job, hanging up on customers, and befouling the customer restroom.

However, for all his goofing off, by the trailer's end, Shane does his best to rescue the company -- which, on-brand, includes a bikini car wash fundraiser.

Co-created by Gerben and Gillis, the show that also stars Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias, premieres May 23 on Netflix.

 

News Partner
