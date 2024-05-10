Chapel Hill ISD student recognized in national art contest

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2024 at 3:59 pm

TYLER — Chapel Hill Independent School District announced the that one of its students is being recognized at a national level. CCHS art student Everett Murrieta will have his art showcased at the Congressional Art Exhibition Reception breakfast in Washington, D.C. June 27. Congressman Nathaniel Moran will present Everett and his artwork to an audience that morning. Following the reception, Everett and his mother, Samantha Hembroughwill enjoy a private tour of the nation’s capital.

Kimberly Taylor, Chapel Hill High School’s art teacher said of Everett’s achievement, “I am proud to be the first CHHS art teacher to get my art students to nationals, as well as the first to get CHHS to state. I am honored to have guided Phuong Nguyen and Everett Murrieta in their artistic journey. Their success reflects not only their talent but also their dedication and hard work.”

Chapel Hill ISD congratulates Everett Murrieta on his remarkable achievements and looks forward to continuing to inspire the artistic endeavors of its students.

