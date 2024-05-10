Rebar caltrops again found on I-20

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2024 at 2:19 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – TxDOT is warning drivers of puncturing spikes found on I-20 again. This time in Van Zandt County. According to our news partner KETK, 12 caltrops were found May 6 on I-20 westbound near mile marker 533 and eastbound at mile markers 518, 520, 528 and 529. Caltrops usually are four-pronged, heavy gauge steel puncturing spikes that can be thrown or linked together to cause immediate and irreparable failure of tires.

If you have with information on the incidents, your asked to call Lt. Bob Keltner with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department at 469-576-1274 or call Andrew Fagile with the Texas Department of Public Safety at 90-567-2011 ext. 10914.

