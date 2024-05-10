Chandler named Music Friendly Community

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2024 at 8:41 am

CHANDLER — Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the City of Chandler has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. According to our news partner KETK, the Music Friendly Texas program was created in 2016 to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in cities and communities. The city will host a ceremony alongside TMO, Chandler Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and the Chandler of Commerce on Thursday during the Chandler Chamber/EDC luncheon.

“Being a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community will make Chandler an even more desirable location to be a part of. As a community that supports many local events, this partnership will help play a role in the continued growth in our musicians within our schools, community, and neighboring areas. Exciting times are here in the ‘City with a Heart,’” Chandler Chamber of Commerce President Mike Yates said.

State Rep. Cody Harris said Chandler continues to innovate their designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community proving their dedication to residents and local businesses.

Abbott also congratulated the city and said music is key to the Texas brand that is rooted in Texas’ cultural traditions. Abbott said TMO and communities who receive the prestigious recognition work hard to boost local job creation and economic growth by putting local music at the forefront.

Many East Texas cities have received this designation including:

Lindale

Linden

Lufkin

Marshall

Nacogdoches

Tyler

“With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success,” Abbott said.

