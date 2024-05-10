Today is Friday May 10, 2024
Tigers play the Astros in first of 3-game series

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2024 at 7:15 am
Houston Astros (13-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-18, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -136, Tigers +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Houston Astros to open a three-game series.

Detroit has a 19-18 record overall and an 8-9 record at home. The Tigers have an 8-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 6-12 record on the road and a 13-24 record overall. The Astros have hit 44 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with nine home runs while slugging .515. Wenceel Perez is 11-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker leads Houston with 11 home runs while slugging .558. Jon Singleton is 7-for-32 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mark Canha: day-to-day (illness), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



