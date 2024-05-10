Today is Friday May 10, 2024
Rangers visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2024 at 7:14 am
Texas Rangers (22-17, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -185, Rockies +154; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Colorado is 9-28 overall and 6-12 at home. The Rockies have an 8-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas has a 12-8 record on the road and a 22-17 record overall. The Rangers have hit 39 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon ranks second on the Rockies with 13 extra base hits (eight doubles and five home runs). Jacob Stallings is 7-for-20 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 14-for-35 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .223 batting average, 4.42 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



News Partner
