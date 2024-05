Sports on TV for Friday, May 10

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2024 at 7:10 am

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:55 a.m.

FS2 β€” AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 β€” AFL: Western at Richmond

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 β€” NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 β€” NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 β€” NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

PAC-12N β€” Arizona at Utah

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU β€” Evansville at Indiana St.

5:30 p.m.

SECN β€” Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN β€” NC State at Virginia

8:30 p.m.

SECN β€” Texas A&M at Mississippi

10 p.m.

PAC-12N β€” UCLA at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

FS2 β€” Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

1 p.m.

ACCN β€” Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

3 p.m.

FS2 β€” Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN β€” Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 β€” Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Auburn, Ala.

5 p.m.

BTN β€” Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa

6 p.m.

FS2 β€” Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 β€” Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Auburn, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

BTN β€” Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa

ESPNU β€” Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 β€” Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

PAC-12N β€” Pac-12 Tournament: Outdoor Championships, Boulder, Colo.

7:50 p.m.

PAC-12N β€” Pac-12 Tournament: Outdoor Championships, Boulder, Colo.

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF β€” PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF β€” PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF β€” PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF β€” LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 β€” NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 β€” NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN β€” World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN β€” World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

6 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN β€” World Championship Group Stage: Great Britain vs. Canada, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ β€” Arizona at Baltimore

9:35 p.m.

APPLETV+ β€” Kansas City at LA Angels

8 p.m.

MLBN β€” Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Texas at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:05 p.m.

ESPN β€” Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Indiana, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN β€” Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT β€” Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 3

TRUTV β€” Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 3 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT β€” Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vancouver, Game 2

TRUTV β€” Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vancouver, Game 2 (BetCast)

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN β€” PBR: Eliminations – Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS β€” Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS β€” Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS β€” Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS β€” Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

