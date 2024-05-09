Dallas approves deal to bring new women’s pro soccer team

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2024 at 3:55 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports the Dallas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an agreement meant to pave the way for a new women’s pro soccer team to call the Cotton Bowl Stadium home starting this summer. The City Council authorized a two-year, $592,000 subsidy for the operators of Fair Park to secure a contract with the unnamed USL Super League team to play home games at the more than 90-year-old stadium in South Dallas. There is an option for the $296,000 annual subsidy to continue for a third year.

“The addition of a USL franchise at Cotton Bowl would not just allow Dallas to witness the rise of women’s soccer, the city will proactively shape the future of the sport while providing the opportunities for those who might not have access to the sport at all,” said Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission. The sports commission pursues sporting events and competitions for the D-FW area as a division of VisitDallas, which the city contracts to promote Dallas convention and public events, advertising and tourism. The move marks the second time in as many months that the City Council has approved a deal to bring a professional women’s sports team to Dallas. It was hailed Wednesday as a move expected to help bolster the city’s standing as a live sports destination, help Dallas be part of the continued growth of women’s pro sports, and be an economic development driver in the southern half of the city. A deal to get the more than 90,000-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium used more often “is something everyone has been yearning for at Fair Park,” said council member Adam Bazaldua, who represents the area.

