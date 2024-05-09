UT Tyler mass communication students earn over 30 TIPA awards

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2024 at 4:13 pm

TYLER – UT Tyler announced that 15 mass communication students have won 34 awards at the 2024 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention. TIPA is Texas’s largest college level mass communication organization and they regularly recognize students for their achievements in written journalism, photojournalism, broadcast journalism, videography, public relations and publication design.



These UT Tyler Student journalists won TIPA awards for on-site competitions:



Karleigh Yancy of Lindale – second place in radio news announcing.

Nayeli Carrillo of Tyler – third place in Spanish language radio news announcing.

Brynna Williamson of Mineola – honorable mention for feature writing.

The following UT Tyler student journalists earned TIPA awards for their published work:

Nathan Witt, of Mineola

First and third place in social media breaking news.

First and third place in interactive ad design.

First and second place in static ad design.

Second place in feature photography, breaking news story, documentary and interactive ad design.

Honorable mention for feature story, in-depth reporting and podcast and advertising campaign.

Witt is the editor-in-chief of the Patriot Talon and he was elected as the vice president of the TIPA student board.



Brynna Williamson

First place in social media breaking news.

First place in in-depth reporting.

Honorable mention for breaking news story.

Luke Spence, of Tyler

First place in social media breaking news.

Second place in breaking news photo.



Abigail Smith, of Tyler

Second place in general news story.

Second place in program production video.

Paulina Mata, of New London

First place in critical review and Spanish language feature.



Elaina Gonzalez, of Tyler

Honorable mention for critical review and general column.



LaKyndra Larkin, of Flint

First place in general news audio story.

Second place in feature reporting video.

Ashod Gardin, of Willis

Honorable mention for sports commentary.

Jallen Sullivan, of Burleson

First place in multimedia sports story.

Santiago Nuñez, of Tyler

Second place in feature story.

Kai Kirkham, of Lockhart

Second place in cartoon strip.

Bart Hisel, of Tyler

Honorable mention for general graphic.

Danny Mogle, UT Tyler lecturer and student media adviser said about the students achievements, “Our mass communication students are doing amazing work, so it is gratifying to see them being recognized as among the very best in the state.”

To stay current with everything happening at UT Tyler, here is the link to The Patriot Talon.

