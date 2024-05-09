Cy-Fair ISD board removes chapters on vaccines and cultural diversity from textbooks

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2024 at 3:56 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that more than a dozen chapters including content on vaccines, cultural diversity, climate change, depopulation and other topics deemed controversial by conservative Cypress-Fairbanks ISD trustees will be removed from textbooks in the state’s third largest school system for the 2024-2025 school year. Trustees voted 6-1 late Monday to omit the material, after an hourslong discussion about a $138 million budget deficit that is forcing the district to eliminate 600 positions, including 42 curriculum coaches, dozens of librarians and 278 teaching positions.

Board member Natalie Blasingame recommended cutting the chapters after reviewing the textbooks as part of her role on the district’s Academics, Safety, Vision and Planning committee. The district has discretion over instructional materials and the state curriculum, called the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, does not list the specific topics, she said. The classes that will be impacted include biology, environmental science, earth systems, education and health science. In November, the right-leaning State Board of Education voted to approve only five of 12 science textbooks, rejecting some books that had more aggressive messaging about climate change, the Texas Tribune reported. Texas eighth-graders will be required to start learning about climate change next year as part of the state’s revamped science curriculum. One of the textbooks approved, Savvas Learning Company Texas’ “Miller and Levine Experience,” will have portions of two chapters omitted by Cy-Fair.

