Today is Thursday May 09, 2024
Polk County seizes ecstasy, mushrooms, marijuana

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2024 at 2:52 pm
POLK COUNTY — our news partners at KETK report the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for the owner of a home where they seized a large amount of LSD, marijuana and other drugs while conducting a search warrant.

According to a release, a search warrant at a home in the Yaupon Cove division in Polk County led officials to seize a large amount of LSD, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and THC oil that were packaged and “ready to be distributed onto the streets.”

Officials said they also found several types of drug paraphernalia, equipment and firearms.

The owner of the home, identified by authorities as Tammy Ezernack, was reportedly not at the home and felony arrest warrants were issued. Ezernack has four arrest warrants for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team and the DPS Criminal Investigations Division.

People are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810 if they know the whereabouts of Ezernack. Tips can be submitted to p3tips.com or call the Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.



News Partner
