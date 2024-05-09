Today is Thursday May 09, 2024
Tyler hosting District 2 runoff election

Tyler hosting District 2 runoff electionTYLER – Stephen Dinger and Petra Hawkins’ race for Tyler City Council District 2 will be heading to a June runoff election. Neither candidate was able to earn the majority with Dinger winning 45.65% of the vote, Hawkins with 36.52% and Dexter Floyd in third with 17.83%. Our news partner KETK reports that according to Dinger and Hawkins, low voter turnout was a “big factor” ahead of their June 15th rematch. You can learn more about the candidates’ backgrounds here.



