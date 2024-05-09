Today is Thursday May 09, 2024
ktbb logo


LIV Golf introduces trade window to allow teams to swap players

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2024 at 5:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News

LIV Golf on Wednesday announced a trading window to allow teams to swap players.

In a first for LIV, the 13 teams can negotiate with each other through June 9 in an effort to improve their teams but without altering the contracts of the traded players.

“By opening a trade window midway through the season, all 13 teams have an opportunity to fine-tune their rosters and assess their team’s composition and performance,” commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a release.

Currently, Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau, is No. 1 in the team standings, with Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII 11.5 points behind in second. Ripper GC, led by Cameron Smith, is in third. Iron Heads GC, captained by Kevin Na, is in last place.

Teams can also negotiate contract extensions for their own players who are in the last year of their contract.
ABC News



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC