LIV Golf introduces trade window to allow teams to swap players

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2024 at 5:30 am

ByABC News

LIV Golf on Wednesday announced a trading window to allow teams to swap players.

In a first for LIV, the 13 teams can negotiate with each other through June 9 in an effort to improve their teams but without altering the contracts of the traded players.

“By opening a trade window midway through the season, all 13 teams have an opportunity to fine-tune their rosters and assess their team’s composition and performance,” commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a release.

Currently, Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau, is No. 1 in the team standings, with Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII 11.5 points behind in second. Ripper GC, led by Cameron Smith, is in third. Iron Heads GC, captained by Kevin Na, is in last place.

Teams can also negotiate contract extensions for their own players who are in the last year of their contract.

ABC News

Go Back