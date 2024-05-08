ERCOT already worried and it’s only May

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2024 at 2:58 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texas power grid operator issued a heads-up Tuesday that it may have lower reserves of electricity supply on Wednesday, when power demand is expected to rise as residents use more air conditioning amid unseasonably warm weather. Despite the notification, known as a weather watch, grid conditions Wednesday are expected to be normal, and there is not a request to conserve electricity, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Temperatures this week could creep into the 90s in Houston, weeks earlier than normal and in part influenced by last week’s heavy rainfall, according to Houston Chronicle meteorologist Justin Ballard.

ERCOT’s forecast for Wednesday shows power demand inching right up to supply in the evening. The narrowest gap is expected around 9 p.m., when 65,486 megawatts of available capacity is expected, compared with 64,389 megawatts of demand, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. One megawatt can power about 200 Texas homes during a heat wave, according to ERCOT. As the state’s grid operator, ERCOT does not own any power plants; its job is making sure power supply matches demand at all times. When power reserves drop below 2,500 megawatts, ERCOT can initiate a grid emergency to access various resources to increase supply and reduce demand, including rotating outages as a last resort. ERCOT issued a weather watch for Wednesday in part because it expects many fossil fuel power plants to be unavailable due to maintenance, according to its statement. During spring and fall, power plant owners typically complete required maintenance as mild weather helps reduce power demand.

Go Back