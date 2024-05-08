Today is Wednesday May 08, 2024
Tyler City Council approves $3.2M for street repairs

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2024 at 2:58 pm
Tyler City Council approves .2M for street repairsTYLER – The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to approve more than $3.2 million for improvements for asphalt and street repairs. According to our news partner KETK, contracted for these improvements is Reynolds and Kay LTD. Cost for the 2024 Asphalt Enhancement Project is $3,203,701. The project will reportedly have 16 “lane miles” of city streets, alley paving, replacing the Bois D’Arc Avenue storm sewer and street and the streets at Lake Tyler.

The city has provided a table of the streets included in the project. To view it, click here.

City officials say they expect the Asphalt Enhancement Project to begin later this month and to be finished in February 2025.



