‘Large amount’ of meth found during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2024 at 12:13 pm
KILGORE – ‘Large amount’ of meth found during traffic stopThe Kilgore Police Department said on Tuesday, a traffic stop led to the arrest of a felon after finding a handgun and meth in a chip bag according to our news partners at KETK. According to a release, an officer saw a suspicious driver and pulled them over due to a reported traffic violation. During the stop, police confiscated a “large amount” of meth hidden in a chip bag and the driver was also in possession of a handgun. “We can’t be any more clear, if you sell or traffic dope in our city you are going to jail for a long time,” Kilgore PD said.



