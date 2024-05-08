Tyler ISD holds ribbon cutting for new school

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2024 at 8:18 am

TYLER — Tyler Independent School District celebrated the opening of the new Hubbard Middle School on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the new building is part of a nearly $90 million bond that passed in 2022. The new three-story campus sits right next to the old building that was originally built in 1964, and was funded by $63 million of the bond. The building is complete with up-to-date security, safety improvements and improved traffic flow. The community was invited to tour inside of the state of the art, science labs, theater, library, outside area and cafeteria during the celebration.

Tyler ISD said the district has been working for nearly 20 years to invest and transform facilities while keeping the tax rate as low as possible.

“We have really touched every school in Tyler, so that all of our students have equal opportunities across the district in terms of access to programming and state of the art facilities,” Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD director of communications, said.

The 1960’s building will be demolished this summer, but some students said it was time.

Facility and staff are excited to begin a new chapter and continue to bring the best education to current and future students.

After demolition, the space will be converted into more parking and an eight lane competitive track.

The bond also included $26 million for the Tyler ISD Early College High School campus. Construction there is also finished and the district will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

