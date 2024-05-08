Chiefs’ Rice suspect in alleged assault, Dallas police say

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2024 at 7:03 am

ByADAM TEICHER

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is a suspect in an alleged assault that injured a man at a Dallas nightclub earlier this week, police there confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

The newspaper, citing law enforcement officials, reported that officers were dispatched early Monday morning to the nightclub after reports of an assault. A man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including swelling on one side of his face, the officials told the Morning News.

Police said no charges related to the alleged assault had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Morning News.

The Chiefs said they had no comment. Rice’s attorney declined comment to the Morning News.

It’s the latest offseason trouble for Rice, who emerged as a big-time receiver for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs as a rookie out of SMU this past season.

Rice, 24, was arrested in Dallas in March for his involvement in a seven-car crash that left at least seven people with injuries. He is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury, according to police.

Rice was driving 119 mph before the crash on a Dallas freeway, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Morning News. The affidavit also said Rice’s vehicle made multiple aggressive maneuvers to get through traffic.

