Nuggets’ Jamal Murray fined $100K, avoids suspension for toss

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2024 at 7:02 am

ByABC News

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $100,000 but avoided a suspension after tossing a towel and then a heating pad in the direction of an official during Denver’s 106-80 Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

The NBA announced the fine on Tuesday in a release from Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

Murray tossed the objects on the floor during live play with 4:41 remaining in the second quarter and the Timberwolves up 49-30. Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope picked up the pad, tossed it to the sidelines and play continued without any whistle from the referees.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch called Murray’s act “dangerous” and “inexcusable” after the game and said the Wolves attempted to reason with the officiating crew to adjudicate the incident.

Crew chief Marc Davis said he didn’t notice the toss at the time, but if he had it could’ve been reviewed under the hostile act trigger. However, Murray would’ve been subject to a technical foul, not an ejection.

“For an ejection, you would have to determine it was thrown directly at somebody versus thrown in frustration,” Davis told a pool reporter after the game.

Murray — who finished Game 2 with 8 points on 3-for-18 shooting, 13 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 turnovers — exited the arena without speaking to reporters, according to a Nuggets spokesperson. He’s struggled to find his form this postseason as he continues to deal with a calf strain, shooting just 37.5% from the field through seven playoff games.

The series heads back to Minnesota on Friday with the Timberwolves up 2-0 on the defending champions.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin contributed to this story.

Go Back