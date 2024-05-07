Trane workers hold informational picket

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2024 at 4:43 pm

TYLER – Monday, workers from Tyler’s largest union, IUE-CWA 86782, held an informational picket at their union hall across from the Trane Technologies plant. According to our news partner KETK, the union stressed the informational picket is not a strike. It’s a membership drive and an opportunity for union members to use their own time to spread the word about what they want from the company without having to stop working.

IUE-CWA 86782 recording secretary Tierra Zhane provided the following list of demands they have for their union’s contract with Trane. Livable wages. Affordable insurance. The ability to use personal time without having to provide documentation. And, no unaffordable surcharges to insurance that “eat up” a proposed 45 cent pay increase.



Zhane said, “We worked during COVID and were deemed “essential workers” but didn’t receive essential pay. COVID alone caused the inflation to go up 9% and we just want our wages to be able to keep up with the cost of living.”

Trane Technologies shared the following statement, “The current union contract at Trane Technologies’ Trane facility in Tyler, Texas, will expire on May 18, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Our team is committed to working through the negotiations process with union representatives so that we can reach a fair and mutually beneficial contract agreement.”

Go Back