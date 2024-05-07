Man wanted for murder in Polk County

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2024 at 1:33 pm

POLK COUNTY – Authorities in Polk County said they are searching for a man in a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found in a wooded area according to our news colleagues at KETK. According to officials, Jasmine Muldoon was reported missing on Sunday, and the next day, her body was found off US Highway 59 near Livingston.

Her body has since been taken to the medical examiner’s office for investigation and to determine cause of death. The sheriff’s office said a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for 23-year-old De’Andre Wright, of Livingston, and they are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

“Sheriff Lyons is asking that you do not approach De’Andre Wright and that you immediately contact your nearest law enforcement agency if he is seen,” officials said in a release.

Anyone with information about the case or Wright’s location is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. Anonymous tips can also be sent in to P3 online, the P3 App or to Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.

