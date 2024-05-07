Today is Tuesday May 07, 2024
Truck crashes into Longview home, no cause given

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2024 at 1:10 pm
Truck crashes into Longview home, no cause givenLONGVIEW – Authorities in Longview are investigating truck crashing into a house Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Fire Marshall said the accident happened around 10 a.m. with a report of a truck having crashed into a home on Mill Run Drive, near the Compassionate Hearts Alliance. The Fire Marshall said the driver had non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



News Partner
