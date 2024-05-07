Boy Scouts changing name to Scouting America to be more inclusive

(NEW YORK) -- In an effort to be more inclusive, The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name to Scouting America, the organization announced Tuesday.

The rebrand reflects "the organization's ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting," the group said in a release.

The Boy Scouts name change will take place on Feb. 8, 2025, the organization's 115th anniversary.

"Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be prepared for life," Roger A. Krone, president and chief executive officer of Scouting America, said in a news release. "This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting."

The announcement comes five years after the organization began including girls into scout programs. The organization said it has more than 176,000 girls in its programs, including 6,000 who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

"Scouting America provides a welcoming, safe environment where youth can become the best version of themselves by learning from and respecting each other," Krone said.

