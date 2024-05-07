Nichols honored for education support, voucher opposition

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2024 at 11:36 am

ATHENS – Texas State Sen. Robert Nichols was honored by Raise Your Hand Texas on Monday for his defense of public education and opposition to school vouchers, according to our news partners at KETK. The group is honoring 100 Texas state legislators as Public Education Champions for their “steadfast commitment to Texas public schools, teachers and students.” In addition to his defense of public schools and teachers, the group said that Nichols has “remained steadfast in opposition to school vouchers which would defund local public schools and siphon taxpayer dollars to private schools and vendors with no accountability and transparency.” Nichols was recognized by Will Holleman and Deann Lee of Raise Your Hand Texas and Dr. Janie Sims, superintendent of Athens ISD, in a ceremony at Central Athens Elementary on Monday.

