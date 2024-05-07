Today is Tuesday May 07, 2024
City of Tyler offices closed part of Friday

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2024 at 11:36 am
City of Tyler offices closed part of FridayTYLER – City of Tyler officials say their non-emergency offices and facilities will be closed Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 through May 10 is Public Service Recognition Week. With the exception of emergency and essential services, the city will be doing their part in recognizing their employees Friday. Public Service Recognition Week has been celebrated since 1985. It’s goal is to honor the men and women who serve as federal, state, county and local government employees.



