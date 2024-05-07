Woman pleads guilty to 2021 murder of an elderly White Oak man

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2024 at 11:36 am

WHITE OAK — A Longview woman charged with first degree felony murder of a 66-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, Regina Massie, 40, pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of Steve McDowell, of White Oak. McDowell had reportedly hired Massie and her boyfriend Brandon Gilliam, 42 of Longview, to repair his pickup truck but then McDowell discovered money was missing.

Documents show, Massie told investigators that McDowell confronted Gilliam about the theft and she saw Gilliam hit McDowell in the head with a foot-long pipe and try to suffocate him by covering his nose and mouth.

Massie will be sentenced on June 5. Gilliam was also charged with first degree felony murder in connection to the case.

Go Back