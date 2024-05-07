Joe Burrow back to throwing at Bengals workouts

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2024 at 4:58 am

ByBEN BABY

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow marked a major offseason milestone on Monday.

As the team started the second phase of voluntary workouts, Burrow was in uniform and throwing a pass in a video shared by the team.

The Bengals were closed to the media on Monday. But quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe told the team’s website he was pleased with how Burrow looked in his first practice back since suffering a season-ending wrist surgery last November.

“He looked like the Joe Burrow we’re used to seeing,” Kragthorpe said. “I didn’t see any difference. I thought the ball came out of his hand well. Confidently. I’m happy where he’s at.”

On Nov. 27, Dr. Thomas Graham repaired the scapholunate ligament in Burrow’s right wrist, a source confirmed to ESPN following an initial report by the Cincinnati Enquirer. In March, Burrow told ESPN that he expected to be fully cleared following his surgery. He noted that the timetable for his return, if he remained on track, was no different than other offseasons.

“In a normal offseason, I wouldn’t be throwing until OTAs really anyway,” Burrow said. “I can lift basically normal now, which I’m excited about.”

Burrow missed the final seven games of last season after he suffered the wrist injury in a Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It capped an injury-riddled year that started with a strained right calf that he suffered during the first week of training camp in 2023 and re-aggravated in Week 2.

The Bengals were closed to the media on Monday as they started Phase 2 of their offseason program. During this three-week period, coaches are allowed to work with players on the field and teams are allowed to run plays at a walk-through pace, under certain conditions. No contact is permitted.

