Train crash in Longview blocks multiple crossings

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2024 at 4:53 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is responding to a vehicle and a train collision causing several crossings to be blocked. According to our news partner KETK, the train collision occurred at the railroad crossing on North Center Street. The police department said no injuries have been reported at this time. Several crossings including Lake Lamond, North Center Street and North Fredonia are blocked by the train. People are asked to find an alternate route at this time.

