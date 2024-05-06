TxDOT closes FM 3224 due to erosion issues

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2024 at 6:11 pm

ANDERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation said that FM 3224 in Anderson County is closed due to much of the ground beneath the road being eroded due to heavy rains and flooding. According to our news partner KETK, the Anderson County Emergency Management Office said that FM 3224 between Highway 287 and County Road 422 is closed until further notice.

County officials also add that County Road 103 at County Road 108 near Elkhart is closed because of standing water in the roadway. Westside Fire Department reports that FM320, CR2212, CR425, CR2202 also has water covering the roads.

TxDot advises when approaching standing water, always do so carefully.

