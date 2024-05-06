Today is Monday May 06, 2024
ktbb logo


TxDOT closes FM 3224 due to erosion issues

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2024 at 6:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Anderson County closes FM 3224ANDERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation said that FM 3224 in Anderson County is closed due to much of the ground beneath the road being eroded due to heavy rains and flooding. According to our news partner KETK, the Anderson County Emergency Management Office said that FM 3224 between Highway 287 and County Road 422 is closed until further notice.

County officials also add that County Road 103 at County Road 108 near Elkhart is closed because of standing water in the roadway. Westside Fire Department reports that FM320, CR2212, CR425, CR2202 also has water covering the roads.

TxDot advises when approaching standing water, always do so carefully.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC