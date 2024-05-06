Five men arrested in FBI involved sting

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2024 at 3:58 pm

TEXARKANA – The Texarkana Police Department said that they were a part of a multi-day sting that resulted in the arrests of five men. According to the Texarkana PD, and our news colleagues at KETK, they participated in a sting alongside the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. The police department said that the purpose of the operation was to arrest individuals attempting to solicit sex with a minor. The operation led to the arrest of three men, Dylan Dickens, Jesus Rosales and Keith Godfrey for online solicitation of a minor after they allegedly communicated with an officer “they believed to be an underaged girl”. The Texarkana PD said that there were two additional arrests made as a part of the operation that were not related to solicitation of a minor, Henry Oller and Lance Bradshaw were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution. All five of the men have been booked into the Bi-state County Jail, Dickens has been released after posting bail on Friday.

