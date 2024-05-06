Suspected fentanyl found in baby’s diaper

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2024 at 3:05 pm

TYLER – Smith County Sheriff’s arrested two parents Sunday night after a deputy suspected fentanyl was found in their 6-month-old’s diaper. According to our news partner KETK, arrested were 27-year-old Dre-Darian Taerondrick Ester and 22-year-old Jada La Nae Speight, both of Tyler. The pair were driving on Loop 323 and the Van Highway when an officer pulled their vehicle over for a traffic violation. The deputy reported the vehicle smelled of marijuana. As the deputy did a probable cause search, they discovered a 6-month-old baby girl in a car seat. The deputy then reportedly saw a “bottle of pressed fentanyl” that was being held inside the baby’s diaper.

The pair were charged with Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds and abandonment/endangerment of a child in imminent danger.

Ester and Speight are being held in the Smith County Jail on $105,000 bonds. Child Protect Services has taken custody of the child.

