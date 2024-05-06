Today is Monday May 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Suspected fentanyl found in baby’s diaper

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2024 at 3:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Suspected fentanyl found in baby’s diaperTYLER – Smith County Sheriff’s arrested two parents Sunday night after a deputy suspected fentanyl was found in their 6-month-old’s diaper. According to our news partner KETK, arrested were 27-year-old Dre-Darian Taerondrick Ester and 22-year-old Jada La Nae Speight, both of Tyler. The pair were driving on Loop 323 and the Van Highway when an officer pulled their vehicle over for a traffic violation. The deputy reported the vehicle smelled of marijuana. As the deputy did a probable cause search, they discovered a 6-month-old baby girl in a car seat. The deputy then reportedly saw a “bottle of pressed fentanyl” that was being held inside the baby’s diaper.

The pair were charged with Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds and abandonment/endangerment of a child in imminent danger.

Ester and Speight are being held in the Smith County Jail on $105,000 bonds. Child Protect Services has taken custody of the child.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC