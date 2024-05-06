Today is Monday May 06, 2024
Human remains found off FM 346 in Smith County

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2024 at 2:11 pm
Human remains found off FM 346 in Smith CountySMITH COUNTY – Sunday afternoon, human remains were found on an oil well service road near Troup. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call about human remains being located off of FM 346 East, between Troup and Whitehouse. When deputies arrived, they found the remains about 100 yards off of FM 346.

Official commented that, “This investigation continues and investigators are confident in having investigative leads to follow which will ultimately lead to the identity of the suspects. This continues to be an active investigation.”

Authorities added that the remains haven’t been identified and have been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.



