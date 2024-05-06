Today is Monday May 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Ishihara elected Mayor of Longview

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2024 at 2:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LONGVIEW – Ishihara elected Mayor of LongviewKristen Ishihara has won the race to become the next mayor of Longview according to our news partners at KETK. Ishihara won with 4103 votes against Temple Carpenter’s 1393 votes. “I am just truly humbled by the support,” said Ishihara. “The trust of the voters, that means so much to me.” Both Carpenter and Ishihara have served the city of Longview as members of city council. Ishihara for nine years, before leaving the seat in 2023. She will now rejoin Carpenter on the council as Mayor.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC