Ishihara elected Mayor of Longview

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2024 at 2:11 pm

LONGVIEW – Kristen Ishihara has won the race to become the next mayor of Longview according to our news partners at KETK. Ishihara won with 4103 votes against Temple Carpenter’s 1393 votes. “I am just truly humbled by the support,” said Ishihara. “The trust of the voters, that means so much to me.” Both Carpenter and Ishihara have served the city of Longview as members of city council. Ishihara for nine years, before leaving the seat in 2023. She will now rejoin Carpenter on the council as Mayor.

