City of Tyler launches MicroTransit pilot program

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2024 at 9:08 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler is launching its first on-demand MicroTransit route for South Tyler to complement existing fixed route services. Starting Monday, May 13, riders utilizing the South Tyler route will be able to book a ride by calling Tyler Transit at (903) 533-8057 from a bus stop. The ride will take them directly to the doorstep of a destination within three-tenths of a mile of the closest bus stop on the existing South Tyler route.

“Our goal is to improve our current customers’ experience riding with us and attract new users by providing a more convenient, reliable and efficient transportation option,” said Russ Jackson, Tyler Transit manager. “By tailoring our services with the MicroTransit pilot, we hope to meet the community’s needs without imposing additional financial burdens on our riders. We’re trying to make public transportation more accessible and flexible.”

MicroTransit rides may be booked Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost for the on-demand service will be the same as Fixed Route fares, which cost $1 per ride.

In preparation for the MicroTransit route, Tyler Transit will install updated signage throughout South Tyler to guide riders effectively.

Frequently asked questions and additional information about MicroTransit can be found here.

