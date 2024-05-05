Today is Sunday May 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Texas police officer dies after tornado struck his home

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2024 at 3:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CONROE(AP) — A Texas police officer has died of injuries he suffered when a tornado struck his home, according to the Conroe Police Department. The department announced on social media that Lt. James Waller, a 22-year veteran of the Conroe Police Department, died at a hospital where he was taken after the tornado struck his home in Trinity. “After multiple surgeries, physicians determined that his injuries were too great to sustain life,” the post stated. “His family members were able to spend time with him prior to his passing.” The department said Waller and his wife were at home when the tornado struck. His wife was also injured, but survived, according to the police department. The National Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF1 with wind speeds of about 100 mph (161 kph) and said it was on the ground for just more than 0.25 miles (0.40 kilometers) for one to two minutes.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC