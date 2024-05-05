Brooks Koepka wins in Singapore for fourth LIV title

SINGAPORE — Brooks Koepka shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday to win the LIV Golf tournament, his fourth victory on the circuit.

Koepka finished 15-under 201 for the three rounds, two ahead of Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith. Leishman finished with a 66 and Smith a 64 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Talor Gooch shot 67 and finished in fourth place, 3 strokes behind Koepka.

Koepka has four LIV titles to go with five major championships. The latest was the PGA in 2023. Koepka was the seventh different winner in seven events this season.

“It’s all starting to come around,” Koepka said in his postmatch interview. “I’ve put in a lot of work, I feel like, on the golf course, off the golf course. And it’s been a good two weeks to say the least.”

Jon Rahm, who has yet to win after joining LIV in December, ended 6 strokes behind after a 67. He finished tied for 10th. Rahm is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in all seven events in 2024.

The team title went to Ripper GC, led by Leishman and Smith. The team was 32-under for the tournament, three ahead of two other squads — Fireball GC and Cleeks GC.

“I knew that we had it in us, and thought it was just a matter of time,” Smith said in his postmatch interview. “It took us a little bit to get going, but this is how we expect to play and this is how we want to keep playing.”

The next LIV tournament is June 7-9 in Houston.

