Houston braces for flooding to worsen in wake of storms

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2024 at 4:57 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston area was under threat of worsening flood conditions Saturday, a day after heavy storms slammed the region and authorities warned those in low-lying areas to evacuate ahead of an expected “catastrophic” surge of water. A flood watch remained in effect through Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted additional rainfall Saturday night, bringing another 1 to 3 inches of water to the soaked region and the likelihood of major flooding. Friday’s storms brought hundreds of high-water rescues, including some from the rooftops of flooded homes. Officials begged residents in low-lying areas to evacuate, warning the worst was still to come.

