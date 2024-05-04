Today is Saturday May 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Former government official charged for falsely accusing colleagues of participating in Jan. 6 attack

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2024 at 2:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Doug Armand/Getty Images

(VIRGINIA) -- A former government official in Virginia has been charged for allegedly submitting false tips to the FBI and accusing seven of his coworkers of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, newly unsealed court records show.

Miguel Zapata was taken into custody Thursday after prosecutors accused him of using the FBI's anonymous tip website to report the allegations about his colleagues, several of whom were members of an unnamed intelligence agency.

According to his arrest affidavit, Zapata said his former colleagues were tied to groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys and even accused some of sharing classified information with the extremist groups in what he described as a coordinated plot to overturn the government.

When agents ran down the tips, they were easily debunked, according to the court records.

It's not clear why Zapata falsely targeted his former colleagues or why he is no longer employed by the U.S. government.

He has not yet entered a plea and was released on bond following a hearing before a federal magistrate judge in Washington, D.C.

A public defender listed as representing Zapata did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC