Today is Saturday May 04, 2024
ktbb logo


UT Tyler starts dermatology department

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2024 at 4:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Tyler starts dermatology departmentTYLER – UT Tyler has announced that they’re partnering with U.S Dermatology Partners in order to start a new Department of Dermatology. According to our news partner KETK, they plan to start offering courses within next year, hire a department chair and program director before applying to become a Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education accredited dermatology residency program. The aim of the department is to help create a generation of dermatologists and physicians trained in dermatology to serve local communities. The department will also engage in clinical research with U.S. Dermatology Partners, one of the largest private dermatology practices in the United States. U.S. Dermatology Partners has 11 locations across East Texas where they do surgical, medical and cosmetic dermatology.

“This initiative not only aims to cultivate a highly skilled workforce of healthcare professionals in dermatology, but also to significantly improve patient outcomes in the community and beyond,” said Dr. Brigham C. Willis, UT Tyler School of Medicine founding dean. “The establishment of the Department of Dermatology at the UT Tyler School of Medicine is a milestone for the region and for the university, promising to elevate the standard of education and dermatological care in our area.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC