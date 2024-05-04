UT Tyler starts dermatology department

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2024 at 4:56 pm

TYLER – UT Tyler has announced that they’re partnering with U.S Dermatology Partners in order to start a new Department of Dermatology. According to our news partner KETK, they plan to start offering courses within next year, hire a department chair and program director before applying to become a Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education accredited dermatology residency program. The aim of the department is to help create a generation of dermatologists and physicians trained in dermatology to serve local communities. The department will also engage in clinical research with U.S. Dermatology Partners, one of the largest private dermatology practices in the United States. U.S. Dermatology Partners has 11 locations across East Texas where they do surgical, medical and cosmetic dermatology.

“This initiative not only aims to cultivate a highly skilled workforce of healthcare professionals in dermatology, but also to significantly improve patient outcomes in the community and beyond,” said Dr. Brigham C. Willis, UT Tyler School of Medicine founding dean. “The establishment of the Department of Dermatology at the UT Tyler School of Medicine is a milestone for the region and for the university, promising to elevate the standard of education and dermatological care in our area.”

