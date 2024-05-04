Today is Saturday May 04, 2024
Downtown Longview roads closed for construction

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2024 at 4:56 pm
Downtown Longview roads closed for constructionLONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, the city of Longview has announced downtown road closures for construction of a new parking garage indefinitely. Methvin Street between Center and Fredonia Streets, directly in front of the Gregg County Courthouse, will be closed. Additionally, the northbound lane of Center Street between Bank Alley and Methvin Street will also be closed.Starting next Monday, a shuttle will run from the City of Longview parking lot at the intersection of Cotton and Center streets from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.



