Pedestrian killed in Longview accident

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said a pedestrian died at a local hospital after a crash on Wednesday according to our news partners at KETK. According to a release, police were called to a crash at the 900 block of Pine Tree Road involving a Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian at around 8:40 p.m. The pedestrian, an adult woman, reportedly tried to cross the road and failed to yield the right of way to the pickup truck that was travelling northbound in the inside lane, police said. “The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and later died from injuries,” the police department said.

