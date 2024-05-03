Today is Friday May 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Survey says 92 minutes is Americans’ ideal movie length

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty/Klaus Vedfelt

(NOTE LANGUAGE) After marathon movies like the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and the nominated Killers of the Flower Moon, it seems Americans are longing for some shorter entertainment.

According to a new poll of 2,000 Americans that was conducted by Talker, the ideal length of a movie for our collective attention spans is 92 minutes.

For the record, movies that clock in at that length include 2004's Dodgeball, 1988's Beetlejuice and 1999's Toy Story 2.

Just 15% of those polled say movies should be more than 2 hours, the survey says.

Just 2% say a movie should be more than 2 and-a half hours long.

Incidentally, shortly after Pete Davidson rapped about his need for a short-a** movie on Saturday Night Live, Netflix posted a section dedicated to movies that get you in and out around 90 minutes.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC