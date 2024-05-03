Today is Friday May 03, 2024
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2024 at 9:50 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
The Veil: Elisabeth Moss plays an international spy in the new action series.

Welcome to Wrexham: Follow the incredible story of the Welsh football club that defeated the odds in season 3 of the documentary series.

Prime Video
The Idea of You: Romance lovers, rejoice. Anne Hathaway stars alongside Nicholas Galitzine in the new film.

Max
Turtles All the Way Down: The Fault in Our Stars author John Green is back with a new movie based on his most recent novel.

Hacks: Jean Smart returns to her Emmy-winning role in the season 3 premiere of the comedy series.

Netflix
Unfrosted: Jerry Seinfeld makes his directorial debut with a film about the creation of Pop-Tarts.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

