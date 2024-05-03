Today is Friday May 03, 2024
“I will not sit back and be attacked”: Kevin Spacey takes to social media about ‘Spacey Unmasked’ doc

May 3, 2024
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey has gone on the attack regarding a new U.K. documentary called Spacey Unmasked that will feature interviews with men that purportedly had interactions with the embattled Oscar winner.

The documentary will air on the U.K.'s Channel 4 on May 6 and 7, but could come to our shores thanks to a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Max.

In a post on X, Spacey expressed, "Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4
afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters."

He continued, "Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a 'fair opportunity' for me to refute any allegations made against me."

Spacey added, "I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided 'documentary' about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4."

Spacey, who in 2023 was found not guilty in a U.K. court of multiple charges of sexual assault dating back decades, added, "Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated."

He also implored fans to "tune in" to his social media "to see my response" to the two-part doc.

For its part, Channel 4 insisted to Variety that it gave Spacey "sufficient opportunity to respond" to the project.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
