Tyler festival results in road closures through the weekend

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm

TYLER – Road closures will start on Friday, May 3, for the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival, which will be held on Saturday, May 4. According to a release from the City of Tyler, Broadway Avenue from Erwin Street to Ferguson Street and the left turn lane for the East Ferguson Street and Broadway Avenue intersection will be closed. Portions of North College Avenue, Ferguson, West Erwin Street, and Broadway near the Downtown Square and Courthouse will close at 5:30 p.m. All roads will be opened on Sunday, May 5.

