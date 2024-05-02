SFA professor is named Fulbright Scholar

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm

NACOGDOCHES – A professor at Stephen F. Austin State University has been named a Fulbright Scholar for the 2024-2025 academic year. According to our news partner KETK, Dr. Roslyn Fraser, an associate professor of sociology at SFA, was named to participate in the program.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Government’s flagship program for international educational and cultural exchange. University faculty members and professionals are selected to do research, teach and produce projects in other countries. As a Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Fraser will spend 10 months in Port Louis, Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean, researching and teaching graduate courses at the University of Technology, Mauritius

Dr. Fraser said this about receiving the recognition, “It is an honor to be selected to travel to another part of the world to represent our university, our country and the discipline of sociology. That level of recognition has real weight to it. It feels like being told ‘You’re doing good things. Keep it up.’”

