Power lines, monitoring of providers blamed for Panhandle wildfires

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2024 at 4:35 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that a Texas House of Representatives committee tasked with investigating deadly wildfires in the Panhandle ruled that the most destructive blazes were caused by power lines that “had not been effectively maintained or replaced by a utility provider and an oil and gas operator.” The five-member investigative committee, created by House Speaker Dade Phelan in March, released their findings in an initial interim report Wednesday. It provided recommendations to decrease the risk of future disasters. The members included state Rep. Ken King (R-Canadian), Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), landowner Jason Abraham, Rep. Todd Hunter (R-Corpus Christi) and landowner James Henderson. The Smokehouse Creek fire sparked Feb. 26 in Hutchinson County near Stinnett and quickly became the largest wildfire in state history. The fires burned over a million acres in the Texas Panhandle.

They burned across several counties, destroying hundreds of homes and killing at least two people and more than 15,000 head of cattle. An estimated 138 homes and businesses were destroyed, according to the report. Utility provider Xcel Energy said in a statement that its facilities appeared to have been involved in igniting the fire but disputed that it acted negligently. A Hemphill County resident has filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota-based company for its role in the fire. The Smokehouse Creek fire was one of four primarily wildfires that burned in late February, with the Windy Deuce being the second largest, burning about 140,000 acres. Texas A&M Forest Service officials said both blazes were 100% contained by March 16, the report stated, a little more than two weeks after they sparked. The Panhandle is estimated to have suffered $123 million in agricultural and agriculture-related losses, according to an April report from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. The committee held three days of hearings in Pampa where they heard from a variety of witnesses that included state and county officials, volunteer firefighters and Xcel Energy representatives. Among the committee’s findings: ineffective monitoring of utility and oil and gas providers in the area; lack of funding for volunteer fire departments in the region and ineffective communication and coordination among agencies, local governments and responders.

