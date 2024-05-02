Spring 2024 safety ratings released for East Texas hospitals

Spring 2024 safety ratings released for East Texas hospitalsPosted/updated on: May 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm
TYLER – 11 East Texas hospitals have been given “A” safety ratings for the spring of 2024, which has improved from eight A ratings in Fall 2023. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit that studies hospitals across the country for errors, injuries, accidents and infections twice a year in the fall and spring. Our news partners at KETK have put together the following list of East Texas hospitals which were rated on an A to F scale, with A being the safest:
CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – A
CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – Livingston – A
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview – A
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall – B
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs – A
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler – A
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – A (up from B in Fall 2023.)
CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta – A (up from B in Fall 2023.)
Longview Regional Medical Center – A
Nacogdoches Medical Center – B (up from C in Fall 2023.)
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – D
Palestine Regional Medical Center – A (up from C in Fall 2023.)
Titus Regional Medical Center – A (up from B in Fall 2023.)
UT Health Athens – B
UT Health Henderson – A
UT Health Jacksonville – C
UT Health Tyler – B
Wadley Regional Medical Center – B (up from C in Fall 2023.)
Woodland Heights Medical Center – B
To see any hospitals full ratings visit the Leapfrog Group online.