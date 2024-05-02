Today is Thursday May 02, 2024
Possible development’s in Ron Horaney murder

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm
Possible development’s in Ron Horaney murderLONGVIEW – Thursday morning, law enforcement was seen stationed at the business location of a murder suspect’s son. According to our news partner KETK, vehicles from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and DPS were parked outside the Judson Road office of Dr. Kayvan Kamali’s Rheumatology Association of Longview. Kayvan’s father, Reza Kamali, was recently charged in the 2016 murder of Ron Horaney.

Sources say Gregg County is leading the investigation, some DPS troopers were called to assist at the scene. A DPS spokesperson said he believes this event is in connection to the murder investigation of Ron Horaney, in which three people have been charged so far. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office was not able to comment on the situation because of a pending judge-issued gag order.



